Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

KO stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

