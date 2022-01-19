Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,574,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,594,000 after buying an additional 1,372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -165.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.