DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 588,663 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,151. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.