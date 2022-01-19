Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Has $14.17 Million Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,282 shares during the period. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima comprises 4.6% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. FMR LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

