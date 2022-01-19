Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 269,694 Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 269,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000. Vtex comprises about 1.8% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.14% of Vtex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $206,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,739,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

NYSE VTEX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 10,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,721. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

