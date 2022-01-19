Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $37.13 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,046,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636,466 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 3.7% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $37,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 944,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,974,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

