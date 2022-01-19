e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.27 million and the lowest is $90.30 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $372.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

