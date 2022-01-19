Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of PROS worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PROS by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PROS by 109,410.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PROS by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,475 shares of company stock worth $839,542 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

