Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,725.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,741.46 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,895.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,825.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,215.39.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock valued at $348,807,448. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.