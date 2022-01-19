Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,527 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $214.98 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

