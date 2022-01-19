Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,125 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

