Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,579 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $31,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $194.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

