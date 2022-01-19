Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,223 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,223 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $45,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

TREX opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.08. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

