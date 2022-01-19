Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,334,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $154.80 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

