Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:EFT opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.73.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
