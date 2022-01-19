eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,606,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,854 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

