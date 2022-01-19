Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.4719 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

