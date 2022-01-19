Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,479 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

