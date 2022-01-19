Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

