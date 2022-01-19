Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.