Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

