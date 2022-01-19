Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

