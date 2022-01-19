Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
About Eguana Technologies
