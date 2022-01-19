Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 576,461 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.