Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

