Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMHTF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

