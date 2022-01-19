Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EMHTF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
