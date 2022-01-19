Emercoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.35 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and $13,696.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000136 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,802 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

