Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives €9.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.08 ($10.32).

ENEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on Enel in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.