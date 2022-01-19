Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.19

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

ENFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

