Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

ENFN opened at $15.46 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Enfusion

