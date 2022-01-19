ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €14.70 ($16.70) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.59 ($16.58).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.28 ($15.09) on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.42 and a 200 day moving average of €11.38.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

