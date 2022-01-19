Enjin Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $189.26 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $189.26 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00005495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,535,706 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

