Entegris, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris by 41,483.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

