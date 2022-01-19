Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron Purchases 7,000 Shares

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 118,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.52. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

ENTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

