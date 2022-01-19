Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $65,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Entergy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

ETR stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.