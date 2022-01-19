EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Trimmed by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

EOG opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

