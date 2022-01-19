Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,755. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 282,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,248 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 128,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.