EpiK Protocol Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.57 or 0.07447225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.83 or 1.00118490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007593 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

