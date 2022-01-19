Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,532 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 3.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

