Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Linde plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Linde in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

LIN stock opened at $321.16 on Wednesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.52 and its 200-day moving average is $316.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Linde by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

