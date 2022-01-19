Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,317. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $568.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $643,348. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

