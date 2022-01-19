Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.35. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 253,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.