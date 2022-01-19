Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 10,522 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 63,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 793,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,090,000 after acquiring an additional 265,828 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 848,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.