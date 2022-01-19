Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,358 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.