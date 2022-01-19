Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.