Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

