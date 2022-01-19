Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $715,000 Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

KWEB stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

