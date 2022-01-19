Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $853,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.