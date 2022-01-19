Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,094 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,684,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

