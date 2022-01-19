Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.