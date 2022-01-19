EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.

Shares of EVCM traded up 0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 11.91. 9,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,700. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 11.27 and a 52-week high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 17.75.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

